Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Potential Move Stirs Up Local Tension

It sounds like Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, may not exactly be super welcome everywhere. As any royal watcher worth their weight in salt will already know, the twosome made the move from the U.K. to Canada in early 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in favor of a more down to earth life near Vancouver. Their Canadian stint didn't last too long though, and by March 2020, Harry and Meghan had settled in the slightly more glitzy Los Angeles, California, where Meghan grew up.

Meghan got pretty candid about their house search with The Cut in August, telling the outlet that they bought their dream house in the lavish Montecito community of Santa Barbara for a very sweet reason. "We didn't have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn't possible. It's like when I was younger and you're window shopping — it's like, I don't want to go and look at all the things that I can't afford. That doesn't feel good," she told the outlet, before the couple fell in love with two intertwined palm trees on the property that reminded them of their love. That's when they knew they just had to have it and put down a reported whopping $14.65 million.

But it seems like the family of four may be ready to say goodbye to those palm trees — but not everyone's too happy.