Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Potential Move Stirs Up Local Tension
It sounds like Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, may not exactly be super welcome everywhere. As any royal watcher worth their weight in salt will already know, the twosome made the move from the U.K. to Canada in early 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in favor of a more down to earth life near Vancouver. Their Canadian stint didn't last too long though, and by March 2020, Harry and Meghan had settled in the slightly more glitzy Los Angeles, California, where Meghan grew up.
Meghan got pretty candid about their house search with The Cut in August, telling the outlet that they bought their dream house in the lavish Montecito community of Santa Barbara for a very sweet reason. "We didn't have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn't possible. It's like when I was younger and you're window shopping — it's like, I don't want to go and look at all the things that I can't afford. That doesn't feel good," she told the outlet, before the couple fell in love with two intertwined palm trees on the property that reminded them of their love. That's when they knew they just had to have it and put down a reported whopping $14.65 million.
But it seems like the family of four may be ready to say goodbye to those palm trees — but not everyone's too happy.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly upsetting a Homeowners Association
Pack your bags, because it sounds like Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are ready to move! Just not too far. It's thought the former full-time royals have been looking to up sticks to a very exclusive California community called Hope Ranch (which is still in Santa Barbara), though TMZ is claiming the Homeowners Association there probably won't be treating them to afternoon tea if they do end up snagging a property. Sources claimed to the outlet that residents are supposedly worried about all the attention the son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren of King Charles III would bring to the area and are particularly concerned about the influx of traffic their arrival could cause.
Harry and Meghan haven't publicly commented on reports they're looking to move or the not exactly warm welcome they may receive, though Harry has made it pretty clear how much he enjoys his new home after growing up in the U.K. as one of the most famous members of the royal family. "You know, home for me now is, for the time being, in the States," he admitted to Hoda Kotb during an April "Today" interview. "We've been welcomed with open arms and it's got such a great community up in Santa Barbara," he added, responding "yeah" when Kotb asked if California felt more like home for him than where he grew up.