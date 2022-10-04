Huma Abedin Adds Fuel To Bradley Cooper Dating Speculation

Huma Abedin and her love life are once again making headlines, but it appears as though it may finally be some good news. The longtime aide to Hillary Clinton was previously entrenched in romantic scandals, given her now dissolved marriage to New York congressman Anthony Weiner. As CNN recaps, the disgraced politician faced his first scandal in 2011, when a lewd photo was leaked onto Weiner's Twitter account. Although Weiner told the outlet at the time that this was the result of a hacker, he would later admit that it was the result of his own behaviors and infidelity.

In the early stages of the scandal, Abedin told Harper's Bazaar that she had made the decision to forgive her husband. "I know in my heart that I made the right [choice]," she wrote. "Quite simply, I love my husband." In 2017, however, after Weiner pleaded guilty to sexting with a minor, People reported that Abedin was filing for divorce.

In the years following the scandal, Abedin has focused on her work and stayed largely out of the spotlight — that is, until July 2022 when Page Six linked her to Bradley Cooper. Although Abedin has yet to confirm a romance with the Hollywood heartthrob, a new interview has some buying into the possibility.