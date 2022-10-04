Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up In Defense Of Living Separately From Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have never been a conventional couple. The pair — who live in the same Calabasas, California, gated community — were with other partners for several years, and their friendship only turned romantic in 2021, per People. What followed next was a whirlwind of outrageous PDA moments, fresh ink, and relationship milestones, including an impromptu Las Vegas wedding. Today, Kardashian and Barker are happily married following a more traditional (and legally-binding) Italian ceremony. However, they are still taking an atypical route when co-parenting their two sets of children.

According to Page Six, Barker was previously married to former model Shanna Moakler, and they share two children: Landon and Alabama Barker. The Blink-182 frontman is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's daughter from a previous marriage. Meanwhile, Barker's family got a lot bigger when he wed Kardashian, who already had Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick from her prior relationship with Scott Disick. Since Kardashian and Barker have such a big, blended family, they're making their own rules when it comes to putting their kids first. "Even this morning I said to my kids, 'How does everyone feel about everything?' Just to check-in. Or like, 'Do you guys have any questions,'" Kardashian said on an episode of "The Goop Podcast," explaining the need for open dialogue between parents and children.

It's because of this dedication to their brood of children that Kardashian and Barker aren't currently living together.