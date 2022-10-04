Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up In Defense Of Living Separately From Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have never been a conventional couple. The pair — who live in the same Calabasas, California, gated community — were with other partners for several years, and their friendship only turned romantic in 2021, per People. What followed next was a whirlwind of outrageous PDA moments, fresh ink, and relationship milestones, including an impromptu Las Vegas wedding. Today, Kardashian and Barker are happily married following a more traditional (and legally-binding) Italian ceremony. However, they are still taking an atypical route when co-parenting their two sets of children.
According to Page Six, Barker was previously married to former model Shanna Moakler, and they share two children: Landon and Alabama Barker. The Blink-182 frontman is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's daughter from a previous marriage. Meanwhile, Barker's family got a lot bigger when he wed Kardashian, who already had Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick from her prior relationship with Scott Disick. Since Kardashian and Barker have such a big, blended family, they're making their own rules when it comes to putting their kids first. "Even this morning I said to my kids, 'How does everyone feel about everything?' Just to check-in. Or like, 'Do you guys have any questions,'" Kardashian said on an episode of "The Goop Podcast," explaining the need for open dialogue between parents and children.
It's because of this dedication to their brood of children that Kardashian and Barker aren't currently living together.
Kardashian and Barker live separately because they're prioritizing their kids
Beyond their over-the-top PDA, the most controversial thing about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker is they still live in separate houses. On October 4, 2022, Kardashian appeared on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast to explain their living arrangement isn't a cause for concern. Kardashian and Barker are merely trying to make blending their families as easy as possible on their kids. "I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids," the Poosh founder shared, noting that she and Barker plan to move in together eventually. However, because they live just a block away, there's no rush. "We want our kids to also feel really comfortable, and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives ... and they each have their rooms," Kardashian added.
With a routine involving carpool duties, shared workouts, and cups of matcha tea, the couple has found a groove that works for them. They're not stressing the fact they don't currently share a roof. "With three children of my own, plus Kourtney's kids, this place felt right for this moment of my life," Barker told Architectural Digest in May. "Right now, I'm just planning to convert my home studio into a bunk room so her kids are comfortable here. In the future, I suppose we'll wait to find something better than what we have." It sounds like a modern take on co-parenting to us!