Tia Mowry Has Sad News About Her Marriage

Alongside twin Tamera Mowry, Tia Mowry made a mark on TV with their long-running sitcom, "Sister, Sister." Although Tia stayed in the public eye with consistent TV and film work since, her personal life rarely made the tabloids — and for good reason. After all, she has been a taken woman since the late '90s! The actor met husband Cory Hardrict on the set of 1999's "Hollywood Horror," later sharing with OK! how she took things slow at first. "We waited a year to kiss," she confessed at the time.

Following their deliberately paced courtship, Tia and Cory eventually married in 2008, and soon afterward, they added son Cree and daughter Cairo to the family. In April, the couple celebrated 22 years (and 14 wedded years) together, which adds up to the equivalent of a lifetime in Hollywood. Showcasing some gigantic balloons and a romantic dinner, Tia documented their anniversary joyously on Instagram in April, gushing that it's been "22 years and it still feels like day one."

Casting a pall over their previously fairy-tale romance, Tia just made a surprising and sad announcement.