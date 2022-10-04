Tia Mowry Has Sad News About Her Marriage
Alongside twin Tamera Mowry, Tia Mowry made a mark on TV with their long-running sitcom, "Sister, Sister." Although Tia stayed in the public eye with consistent TV and film work since, her personal life rarely made the tabloids — and for good reason. After all, she has been a taken woman since the late '90s! The actor met husband Cory Hardrict on the set of 1999's "Hollywood Horror," later sharing with OK! how she took things slow at first. "We waited a year to kiss," she confessed at the time.
Following their deliberately paced courtship, Tia and Cory eventually married in 2008, and soon afterward, they added son Cree and daughter Cairo to the family. In April, the couple celebrated 22 years (and 14 wedded years) together, which adds up to the equivalent of a lifetime in Hollywood. Showcasing some gigantic balloons and a romantic dinner, Tia documented their anniversary joyously on Instagram in April, gushing that it's been "22 years and it still feels like day one."
Casting a pall over their previously fairy-tale romance, Tia just made a surprising and sad announcement.
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are separating
Stunning many fans, Tia Mowry announced that she and hubby Cory Hardrict are separating in an October 4 Instagram post. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," Tia wrote alongside a still of her and Hadrict from 1999's "Hollywood Horror." She added, "We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."
With celebrities and fans alike, including sis Tamera Mowry, sending well wishes, this isn't the first time Tia has gotten candid about her marriage. She and Hardrict sat down in 2017 to discuss the evolution of their relationship on an episode of OWN's "Black Love." As Tia revealed then, their decades-long relationship was not without its hardships. "There are times when I'm like, 'Wow, like, last year was pretty tough. But this year, it's good that we stuck, you know, to it,'" the "Family Reunion" actor stated. Having the patience to resolve "whatever issues or difficulties" arose was key, according to Tia. Hardrict agreed with his wife at the time, noting how their relationship seemed to get stronger every year as a result.
We wish the best of luck to both parties as they continue co-parenting amidst the sad news.