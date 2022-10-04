The Issue Anthony Bourdain Reportedly Struggled To Overcome Before His Death

This article includes mentions of suicide.

When news broke that Anthony Bourdain had died at 61, family, friends, and fans of the chef-turned-author-turned TV host plunged into mourning. Sadness turned to shock when the public learned he died by suicide. However, Bourdain had been open about his demons. His book "Kitchen Confidential" offered a delicious peek behind the scenes of the culinary world. But it also laid bare the double life of Bourdain, detailing his struggles with addiction and depression.

Bourdain admitted to first drinking alcohol as a kid before moving on to heroin, cocaine, LSD, and any other available drugs along the way. As Bourdain's career blossomed, his substance abuse worsened — until eventually, in the '80s, he was done. He got clean in the early '90s. "I was in hiding, in a deep, dark hole, and it was dawning on me [that it] was time, really time, to try to climb out," Bourdain wrote in his book (via BuzzFeed News).

Many questioned how somebody who seemingly had it all — money, success, fame, love, and a dream career — would choose to end it all. When it comes to depression, mental illness, and/or addiction, though, it's really not down to personal choice. "What do you do after your dreams come true?" Bourdain pondered in a voice-over on an episode of "Parts Unknown" (via The New Yorker). In retrospect, all the signs were there; he'd never really stopped battling his demons. And Anthony Bourdain reportedly struggled to overcome one issue, in particular, before his death.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.