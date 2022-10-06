Judd Apatow Has Bold Idea For Daughter Maude's Next Euphoria Plotline

Judd Apatow recently made an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and shared his thoughts on Maude Apatow's career, per ET . "Maude is on 'Euphoria' right now. Which I'm happy about — but, you want your kids to surpass you, but not that fast," he stated. He went on to say that he wants Maude to have children soon. "I kind of want her to have kids, so I can have like grandkids," he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "I want to be young when it happens." To this sentiment, Maude responded to her father "Dad, I can't have kids, I play a 16 year old on a high school show." Judd's response? Well, he said, "Yeah, but I've seen that show, I don't think it would be that weird." Judd then joked that Maude's character Lexi can have a baby which Maude's hypothetically real baby could play. "Two salaries," the writer-director quipped.

Maude is 24 years old, which is not that far off from when her mother Leslie Mann had her, as reported by US Magazine. Maude was born in 1997, which would have made Mann 26 years old at the time. As fans may recall, Maude has been linked with fellow "Euphoria" actor Lukas Gage, although they both have not confirmed a romantic relationship. However, according to Maude's sister Iris Apatow, per Us Weekly, the two are definitely together. We guess fans will just have to guess for now. And with Maude's career on the rise, Judd may just have to wait a few years to get his wish.