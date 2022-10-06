Christian Bale Confirms What We Suspected About Amy Adams' On-Set Treatment

Christian Bale and Amy Adams' illustrious Hollywood careers have brought them together three times: They played an ex-boxer and a feisty bartender in "The Fighter," a pair of '70s con-artists in "American Hustle," and real-life American couple Dick and Lynne Cheney in "Vice."

Unsurprisingly, Adams enjoys acting alongside Bale. "I'm completely in love with him," she gushed to Vanity Fair. Adams also does her best to ensure that her costars find her just as wonderful to work with, which isn't always easy. "I think my true nature is to be calm but sometimes I do get caught in a vortex," she told So It Goes of her on-set behavior. "Once or twice I've let stress get the better of me but I'm not a tantrum thrower or anything like that."

As noted by The Telegraph, Adams has a rep for being modest and pleasant, not unlike the Disney princess she plays in "Enchanted." She told the outlet, "I was raised to treat people well. Everybody." But director David O. Russell, whom Adams and Bale both worked with on "The Fighter" and "American Hustle," saw something different in her. "He met me and he said: 'Oh you are so not a princess type — we'll have to do something about that!'" Adams recalled to The Guardian. However, in trying to get Adams to add a little edge to her charm, Bale confirmed that Russell played the role of a villain.