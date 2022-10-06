Jada Pinkett Smith Is Getting Ready To Bare All In New Memoir

Actor Jada Pinkett Smith hasn't shied away from being open about her life and her past. She created "Red Table Talk" on Facebook Watch so her daughter and mother could sit down and have a "series of candid conversations" about their life and the society they live in. Their hope is to share stories from themselves and others that are empowering to women. On the show, the "Girls Trip" actor opened up about being a drug dealer when she was younger.

During an interview with Access Hollywood in 2017, she dug deeper into what happened, saying that her mother got her out of it. "My mother saved me," she said. Adding, "I had gotten a scholarship to go to the North Carolina School for the Arts," but had wound up in Baltimore instead, where she had gotten into some trouble. "And one day she [my mother] just packed the car and was like, 'You're getting out of here.'" She then explained that her mother took her to the School for the Arts, enrolled her, and her life changed forever.

The "Magic Mike XXL" actor is also known for marrying "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Will Smith. In November 2021, he came out with his own memoir titled "Will." The book is described as the "Aladdin" actor's full life story through music and film that "traces his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned." Now, it looks like his wife is following in his footsteps by writing a memoir of her own.