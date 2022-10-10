Madonna's Fans Are Confused As Ever Over Her Latest TikTok

Madonna has fans pretty confused after posting a potentially very important video to TikTok. For a little context before we get into that though, it's no secret that Madonna has been an icon for the LGBTQ+ community for decades now. Madonna's impact has been so big that Anderson Cooper even lamented before she was given the Advocate for Change Award at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2019, "No single ally has been a better friend or had a bigger impact on acceptance for the LGBTQ community than Madonna." High praise indeed! Madonna then touched on how much it means to her to support the community, stating as she accepted the honor, "Fighting for all marginalized people is a duty and an honor I could not turn my back on nor will I ever."

That came around six years after Madonna — who made out with rapper Tokischa during a 2022 New York Pride show — made most of her iconic remarks ever. After a fan asked the risqué question, "If you were a gay man, would you be a top or a bottom?" during a question and answer session on Reddit, Madonna replied, "I am a gay man." Iconic.

But fans are now questioning if her words may have held a little more meaning than it appeared at the time following her somewhat cryptic TikTok upload that has everybody speculating.