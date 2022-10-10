Fans See Glimpse Of Selena Gomez's Struggles Like Never Before In New Project

In her upcoming documentary, "My Mind and Me," Selena Gomez is giving fans a more intimate look into the most difficult periods of her life. In the recently released trailer for the doc, Gomez says the feeling that most often holds her back is fearing "That I'm not good enough. That's something that I felt a lot of growing up." That's a feeling we'd imagine most people can relate to. Gomez also says in the trailer that despite these fears, she feels that she still has something to offer the world, and she's grateful that she was lucky enough to survive her illness. "I'm still here to use whatever I have to help someone else," she notes.

Complications from her kidney transplant surgery could have killed the actor, Gomez's best friend and kidney donor Francia Raísa told W Magazine back in 2018. "A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, 'I'm really scared,'" Raisa explained. "My kidney was very active, and when it turned I broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died."

As Gomez says in the trailer, "I am grateful to be alive."