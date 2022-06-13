Selena Gomez Gets Real About Her Struggles With Her Acting Career

In addition to her successful career as a musician, Selena Gomez is also a well-known TV and movie actor. However, despite Gomez's wide range of on-screen work, she has just opened up about her acting career that may be shocking to her loyal fans.

If you were raised in the early 2000s, you probably grew up watching Selena Gomez on TV. The former Disney darling got her start on the popular children's show "Barney & Friends" in 2002 when she was 10 years old. Gomez remained on the show — which also featured Demi Lovato — for two years before exiting in 2004. Gomez went on to land a slew of acting roles in productions like "Spy Kids 3: Game Over," "Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire," and "House Broken." But Gomez's big break came when she scored the leading role as Alex Russo in the Disney Channel series "Wizards of Waverly Place."

And while it may seem like Gomez is completely confident in her theatrical abilities, she is currently starring alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in Hulu's hit series "Only Murderers in the Building," she has just made a startling claim about her own acting skills.