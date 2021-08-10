Selena Gomez Reveals Sad Details About Her Life As A Child Star

Today, the world knows Selena Gomez as a business mogul with many jobs. However, she originally rose to fame as a child actor. As noted on her IMDb page, she first appeared in the popular television series "Barney & Friends." She was just 7 years old, per Billboard. With that being said, the "Good For You" hitmaker didn't start to develop a loyal following until she became a Disney Channel star.

In 2007, Gomez played the lead role of Alex Russo in "Wizards of Waverly Place." The hit show enjoyed 106 episodes and a five-year run. The sitcom had its own television movie in 2009 and its own crossover episode with "The Suite Life on Deck" and "Hannah Montana" — "Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana." While having success as a teen actor on Disney, she also embarked on a music career and signed a deal with Disney's own label, Hollywood Records, where she released hit singles such as "Naturally," "A Year Without Rain," "Who Says," and "Love You Like A Love Song." According to Billboard, it wouldn't be until 2014 when she was free to sign another deal with another label.

It's been nearly 10 years since Gomez acted on television, as she appears to have focused on releasing music and starring in big-screen movies. While she might grateful for her time on Disney Channel, the "Spring Breakers" actor opened up about some details of what it was really like. Keep reading to find out more.