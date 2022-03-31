Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Her Relationship Status

Dating a fellow celeb is never easy, but as Selena Gomez has learned over the years, "The Heart Wants What It Wants," and what hers usually desires is a relationship with someone who understands the surreal world she lives in. Gomez's famous exes include Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Nick Jonas.

In a 2020 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Gomez said, "You're wanting someone to understand what you're going through. You're almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it's interesting and fun." Based on these remarks and her relationship history, you might think she would endorse the practice of dating guys in the entertainment industry, but this isn't the case. "You end up — whether you admit it or not — you're having your relationship for people and not even for yourself," she continued.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer's dating experiences probably had her wishing that she possessed some of her "Wizards of Waverly Place" powers in real life. Speaking to Vogue Australia in 2021, she described her past relationships as "cursed." She also took a long break from dating, telling WSJ that she'd been flying solo for longer than two years when the publication interviewed her in January 2020. Her Selenators seemed kind of desperate for her to get back in the romance game, with Elle debunking their detective work linking her to "Captain America" star Chris Evans in 2021. Now, she's finally shared an update on her love life.