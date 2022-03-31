Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Her Relationship Status
Dating a fellow celeb is never easy, but as Selena Gomez has learned over the years, "The Heart Wants What It Wants," and what hers usually desires is a relationship with someone who understands the surreal world she lives in. Gomez's famous exes include Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Nick Jonas.
In a 2020 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Gomez said, "You're wanting someone to understand what you're going through. You're almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it's interesting and fun." Based on these remarks and her relationship history, you might think she would endorse the practice of dating guys in the entertainment industry, but this isn't the case. "You end up — whether you admit it or not — you're having your relationship for people and not even for yourself," she continued.
The "Lose You to Love Me" singer's dating experiences probably had her wishing that she possessed some of her "Wizards of Waverly Place" powers in real life. Speaking to Vogue Australia in 2021, she described her past relationships as "cursed." She also took a long break from dating, telling WSJ that she'd been flying solo for longer than two years when the publication interviewed her in January 2020. Her Selenators seemed kind of desperate for her to get back in the romance game, with Elle debunking their detective work linking her to "Captain America" star Chris Evans in 2021. Now, she's finally shared an update on her love life.
How Selena Gomez's exes feel about her
On March 31, Selena Gomez participated in a TikTok trend by mouthing the words of King Nas' popular sound. In it, a guy fails to win over a woman by listing off some rather generic compliments. Selena made skeptical faces while playing the role of the woman being wooed, and in the caption of her video, she spilled the beans on her current relationship status. "Maybe this is why I'm single. Don't believe a damn word," she wrote.
Gomez has talked about what it takes for a guy to impress her. When she fielded questions from other artists during a 2019 Capital FM interview, Jason Derulo dared to broach the subject. "I love genuine," she said. "I love funny; I don't like arrogant." But if Gomez ever fills out an online dating profile, she might want to consider getting some outside help. "Every one of my exes thinks I'm crazy," she said while filming a video with beauty vlogger Nikkie de Jager in September 2020.
"Guys are a lot of work," Gomez opined — and it's also a lot of work constantly denying relationship rumors. After some of her fans reacted with disapproval to erroneous speculation that she was dating her "Only Murders in the Building" co-star Aaron Dominguez, Gomez told the Los Angeles Times, "I honestly thought, 'No wonder guys don't want to date me!' ... I'm actually grateful that I'm not involved with anyone right now."