Kathie Lee Gifford Didn't Hold Back When Asked About Kelly Ripa's New Memoir

Kelly Ripa's book, "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories," is capturing the attention of many with memories from her personal and professional life thus far. One of the most popular topics included in the new book is her relationship with former co-host, the late Regis Philbin — and the experience she had transitioning from acting to hosting "Live" in 2001. Ripa and Philbin co-hosted "Live" together from 2001 to 2011, up until Philbin decided to leave the show, according to Entertainment Tonight. In the book, Ripa reveals that she had a "professional relationship" with Philbin, although tabloids often spread rumors that the two did not get along and vilified her.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "That's why I address it in the book. We had a professional working relationship, and that's what we had, and that's OK. Because we are from different generations, we had different friend groups, and we had different professional backgrounds."

Despite any rumored tension or professional differences, Ripa seemingly still thinks highly of Philbin. In her book, she explains, "I got to sit next to one of the greatest storytellers of all time. The few occasions I socialized with Regis outside the office, over the decade we worked together, I truly enjoyed," (via Us Weekly). But despite the anticlimactic and seemingly minuscule drama between the former co-hosts, there's still someone who is not supporting Ripa's new book.