Tori And Zach Roloff's Relationship With Matt Roloff's Girlfriend Caryn Is Worse Than Ever
It looks like "Little People, Big World" stars Tori and Zach Roloff's relationship with Matt Roloff's girlfriend Caryn Chandler is getting worse, not better.
In case you aren't caught up on the ever-dramatic family dynamics, Chandler and family patriarch Matt announced their relationship in March 2017 after he had split from wife Amy Roloff, and things have been up and down ever since. Not only did Amy feel caught off guard and even betrayed by the romance (Chandler was a longtime employee of Roloff Farms), but some fans and family members think Chandler is overstepping her boundaries with the farm, which Matt put up for sale in July. The decision to sell the farm instead of passing it down led the positive relationship between Tori, Zach, Matt, and Chandler to deteriorate in Season 23. Now viewers are eager to know what might happen moving forward.
In a preview of Season 24 obtained by Nicki Swift News, the tensions are still seriously high for the Roloff family. Tori and Zach even go as far to set some serious boundaries, deciding they don't want Chandler to meet their youngest son, Josiah Roloff, who was born in May, per People. So what's their reasoning?
Tori and Zach want nothing to do with Caryn
Though much of "Little People, Big World" has revolved around the Roloff family's farm, Tori and Zach Roloff appear to be conflicted about their future involvement in the farm in Season 24. There's also plenty of back and forth to be had. "Everyone's met Josiah, but we don't have plans for Caryn to meet Josiah," Zach reveals in one voiceover. "Like, they still think they did nothing wrong."
Matt — who has met Josiah — then explains the situation in his own words, appearing to blame on his son and daughter-in-law in the process. "Zach and Tori have really isolated themselves, you know, from me and Cha Cha," he says, referring to girlfriend Caryn Chandler by her nickname. Chandler expresses, "This whole thing has been painful. The fact that it's still going on is heartbreaking." Tori claps back in her own talking head, quipping, "Caryn tells people that she's waiting for our olive branch, and that olive branch — the dove took it to another island. I don't know."
Viewers will have to wait until November 1 to find out just how bad the feud is, but as it stands, thing seem pretty dire. We can't say we're too surprised considering in a March episode, Zach vented about how Chandler's involvement in the farm deal seemingly played a role in Matt's decision to sell the farm to an outside buyer, claiming she would dictate what he couldn't or could do in negotiations, per The Sun. Oof.