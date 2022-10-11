Tori And Zach Roloff's Relationship With Matt Roloff's Girlfriend Caryn Is Worse Than Ever

It looks like "Little People, Big World" stars Tori and Zach Roloff's relationship with Matt Roloff's girlfriend Caryn Chandler is getting worse, not better.

In case you aren't caught up on the ever-dramatic family dynamics, Chandler and family patriarch Matt announced their relationship in March 2017 after he had split from wife Amy Roloff, and things have been up and down ever since. Not only did Amy feel caught off guard and even betrayed by the romance (Chandler was a longtime employee of Roloff Farms), but some fans and family members think Chandler is overstepping her boundaries with the farm, which Matt put up for sale in July. The decision to sell the farm instead of passing it down led the positive relationship between Tori, Zach, Matt, and Chandler to deteriorate in Season 23. Now viewers are eager to know what might happen moving forward.

In a preview of Season 24 obtained by Nicki Swift News, the tensions are still seriously high for the Roloff family. Tori and Zach even go as far to set some serious boundaries, deciding they don't want Chandler to meet their youngest son, Josiah Roloff, who was born in May, per People. So what's their reasoning?