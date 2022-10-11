Willow Smith Gets Candid On Steering Herself Away From Dark Path In Child Stardom

Willow Smith has spoken candidly about growing up in the spotlight, which she was not happy about. "Growing up and trying to figure out your life ... while people feel like they have some sort of entitlement to know what's going on, is absolutely, excruciatingly terrible," via W Magazine. "And the only way to get over it, is to go into it." The "Meet Me At Our Spot" singer went on to suggest that as a daughter of two famous parents she was left with no choice but to accept her inherited fame.

Willow was seemingly destined for superstardom as her parents – Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith — are two of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. Meanwhile, her older brother Jaden Smith has also amassed an extremely successful career as a rapper, entrepreneur, and actor. Despite her parent's lucrative careers — which resulted in a $400 million net worth – Willow has somehow managed to avoid the dark side of Hollywood.