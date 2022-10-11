Jennifer Lawrence Once Had An Uncomfortable Confrontation With Anderson Cooper

When something like that happens at a major event, the first thought to cross someone's mind might be, "Is this scripted?" Things like that don't just happen. However, much to Lawrence's luck, it did for her. While appearing on Heather McMahan's "Absolutely Not" podcast in 2020, Lawrence shared that her nerves really got the best of her. "I had everything in my head," she said, according to People. "I was very, very nervous but I was ready. All of the adrenaline clears out and they call my name and I'm elated and I'm in shock. And then I fell, and it erased everything from my mind. My full brain went blank. I can look back at it now fondly but for a very long time the fall thing was very sensitive."

When she saw CNN anchor, Anderson Cooper, say she faked her fall, she felt worse. "It was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me," Lawrence said. Luckily for Lawrence, she got to talk to him about it. "My friend told me a vein was bulging out of my eyes. He apologized. I think we're good friends now," the actor said. "On my end, we're all good. What I led with was, 'Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ball gown? So then how do you know," via Glamour.