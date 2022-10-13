Kevin Hart Is Mourning A Tragic Loss

Kevin Hart is proving that even the funniest people can face heartbreaking moments. The comedian's sets have routinely featured humorous accounts of his childhood, poking fun at his parents and his own mistakes as a father to four.

His comedic takes on fatherhood are an active effort on his part to focus on the positive, despite a fraught relationship with his father, Henry Witherspoon. In a conversation with Stephen Colbert (via ET), he shared, "I don't have time to be angry." Though he grew up with Witherspoon "being in and out of jail, in and out of [his family's] lives," he forgave his dad and used the lessons he learned to be a better father himself.

Indeed, Hart's improved relationship was evidenced throughout his career. In a Netflix special, he shared hilarious stories of phone conversations with his father. When appearing on "The Howard Stern Show," Hart recounted different times Witherspoon was a "cool dad" — often to a fault. Now, Hart is once again taking the time to honor and reflect on his father's life, for tragic reasons.