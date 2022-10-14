Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Legal Fate Is Finally Clear

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and rape.

In case you're wondering where Cuba Gooding Jr. has been lately, the answer is not good. The "The People v. O.J. Simpson" star's latest courtroom dramas have been real and personal, rather than fictional. For the last four years, Gooding has been denying accusations of sexual misconduct from at least 30 women.

In June 2019, a 29-year-old woman accused Gooding of groping her while he was intoxicated at a Times Square bar, per ABC News. The incident was allegedly caught on security surveillance camera, shared by TMZ. The report empowered another woman to come forward about an incident with Gooding from 2008, per The Daily Beast, though a five-year statute of limitations in New York likely meant no charges against Gooding for that offense. But these reports led to allegations from other women, with CNN reporting accusations from a total of 30 women in August 2020. The award-winning "Jerry Maguire" actor faced charges of three counts of forcible touching and three counts of sex abuse over three different incidents between 2018 and 2019, all of which he denied.

Even worse, Gooding faces a separate civil lawsuit accusing him of raping a woman twice in 2013, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He allegedly convinced the woman to accompany him to his hotel room so he could change his clothes, but then he attacked her, ignoring her "no" pleas. Though that case is still pending, we now know the outcome of his current misdemeanor trial.