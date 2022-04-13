Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Criminal Case Takes A Surprising Turn

Cuba Gooding Jr. built an exceptional career for himself, delivering stunning performances in major Hollywood productions that earned him an Academy Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award — both for "Jerry Maguire." But Gooding's reputation took a major turn in 2019 when he was booked in New York on accusations of groping a woman, who said he touched her breast without her consent, ABC News reported that June. The instance proved to be just the beginning of Gooding's legal troubles. Just four months later, the "Boyz n the Hood" star was accused of a similar charge by another woman, per The Daily Beast.

The sexual misconduct allegations against Gooding soon began to pile on. By August 2020, at least 30 women had come forward with similar stories, according to CNN. Gooding was facing jail time for forcible touching and sex abuse, elevating the number of counts to six on three separate incidents that reportedly took place between 2018 and 2019 in different New York restaurants and clubs.

Appearing before a judge in August 2020 after a series of dates had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gooding pleaded not guilty to all counts. He had consistently denied all allegations against him. "Nothing in the video could even be considered ambiguous, and I frankly am shocked and horrified that this case is being prosecuted," his lawyer, Mark Heller, told 9News after his 2019 arrest. However, Gooding has changed his stance in his most recent court appearance.