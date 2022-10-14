Inside Robbie Coltrane's Controversial Stance On J.K. Rowling

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who famously played Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" series, has died at the age of 72, per BBC News. While his cause of death is yet to be released at press time, his agent Belinda Wright told the outlet that Coltrane passed away in a Scottish hospital. Deadline reports that he had suffered from health problems for two years before his death.

English actor Stephen Fry has already posted a tribute to Coltrane on Twitter, bidding, "Farewell, old fellow. You'll be so dreadfully missed." Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon also took to Twitter, writing, "Scottish entertainment legend – you will be hugely missed."

According to Upworthy, author J.K. Rowling was adamant that Coltrane play Hagrid as she was involved in the casting choice, and even vetoed the idea of legendary actor Robin Williams taking the role after he expressed interest. "There was a ban on American actors," Williams told The Guardian, which worked out pretty well for Scottish Coltrane. It seems that Coltrane never forgot the controversial Rowling sticking her neck out for him, because years later, when the author experienced severe backlash for comments that many considered to be transphobic, Coltrane spoke up in her defense.