The Real Story Behind Willie Nelson's Martial Arts Training

While you certainly know some of Willie Nelson's songs, you may not know the legendary singer-songwriter is a formidable opponent when it comes to hand-to-hand combat. Before taking a roundhouse kick to the face, it's important to examine Nelson's impressive résumé. He released his 72nd studio album, "A Beautiful Time," in 2022 featuring a mix of original jams and covers of classic artists like the Beatles and Leonard Cohen, per New Releases Now. Only one year earlier, Nelson dropped two other albums plus an album of Frank Sinatra covers called "That's Life," which earned him a Grammy nomination. On top of that, he celebrated his 89th birthday on April 29, per Rolling Stone. Outside of music, he's an entrepreneur with a company dedicated to cannabis related paraphernalia called Willie's Reserve and CBD brand called Willie's Remedy.

Nelson is also an author, publishing his memoir called "Me and Paul" in October. He wrote about his many passions and explained, "I'm at the age when I've long stopped fussing around and started focusing on the stuff that matters" (via the Los Angeles Times). For Nelson, that includes staying healthy and active. "I think martial arts is one of the best exercises you can do. Mentally, spiritually, physically, everything. I'm sure that's helped," Nelson told the BBC about his impressive staying power. Here's how the marijuana-loving, country music rebel developed hands that could be registered as weapons.