BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Teases A Former RHONY Star's Return
When Dorinda Medley joined Season 7 of "The Real Housewives of New York City," she quickly became known for her bold personality and fiery temper. In 2020, after six dramatic seasons on the series, Medley confirmed she was leaving, per Us Weekly. Medley claimed that she was put "on pause," which producer Lisa Shannon further verified at BravoCon 2022. In a 2020 appearance on former cast mate Bethenny Frankel's podcast "Just B with Bethenny Frankel," Medley shared a possible reason for her "RHONY" departure. She explained, "Listen, I did not have a good season this year so I'm not going to make excuses for that, but I was doing real. It has been said that I probably should have taken a year off."
But this wasn't the end of Medley's reality television career. She soon appeared on the debut season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," which brought housewives from different franchises together. According to Page Six, the show was actually filmed at Medley's Blue Stone Manor property in the Berkshires. Medley said, "I definitely tried to be a good host. I did a great job sometimes and failed horribly at others." Even though the reality star returned for Season 2 of "RHUGT," we don't exactly know what her future holds elsewhere — but at BravoCon 2022, fans got a teaser about Medley's return to "RHONY" thanks to Andy Cohen.
Dorinda Medley's RHONY return is in question
During the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon 2022, Dorinda Medley made a surprise appearance in the fan question and answer line, according to a reporter from The List. At such a high-profile event, the question was asked, "When are you gonna take Dorinda Medley off 'pause?'" to which Andy Cohen replied, "Dorinda, your time is coming." After Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New York City" was poorly received, Cohen revealed that there would be a "rebooting and recasting" of the series, as well as a second "RHONY" series with former cast members, per Variety. So, is Cohen serious? Will Medley actually appear on one of the shows?
As it turns out, Medley doesn't have any predictions about her "RHONY" return. She told Variety at BravoCon, "I swear to you, you know as much as we do. I promise you." She also shared her thoughts on her cast picks, saying, "It's gotta be the oldies-but-goodies. Sonja [Morgan], Luann [de Lesseps]. You gotta have the old girls back, because we are the legacy. I think they should have all the old girls back and just make it big and fun. Throw them all into a restaurant and let the games begin." As we wait for "RHONY" casting announcements, fans will have to get their Medley fix on "Real Housewives" reruns.