BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Teases A Former RHONY Star's Return

When Dorinda Medley joined Season 7 of "The Real Housewives of New York City," she quickly became known for her bold personality and fiery temper. In 2020, after six dramatic seasons on the series, Medley confirmed she was leaving, per Us Weekly. Medley claimed that she was put "on pause," which producer Lisa Shannon further verified at BravoCon 2022. In a 2020 appearance on former cast mate Bethenny Frankel's podcast "Just B with Bethenny Frankel," Medley shared a possible reason for her "RHONY" departure. She explained, "Listen, I did not have a good season this year so I'm not going to make excuses for that, but I was doing real. It has been said that I probably should have taken a year off."

But this wasn't the end of Medley's reality television career. She soon appeared on the debut season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," which brought housewives from different franchises together. According to Page Six, the show was actually filmed at Medley's Blue Stone Manor property in the Berkshires. Medley said, "​​I definitely tried to be a good host. I did a great job sometimes and failed horribly at others." Even though the reality star returned for Season 2 of "RHUGT," we don't exactly know what her future holds elsewhere — but at BravoCon 2022, fans got a teaser about Medley's return to "RHONY" thanks to Andy Cohen.