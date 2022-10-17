BravoCon 2022: Married To Medicine's Anila Sajja Faces An Unruly Audience
BravoCon 2022 brought out the best — and worst — of some of Bravo's biggest stars, and that appears to have been the case for Anila Sajja from the network's series "Married to Medicine." Unfortunately, it sounds as though it wasn't just the television stars who stirred up some controversy: it was actually the audience of one of the convention's panels that might have gotten a little bit out of hand.
Sajja, who joined "Married to Medicine" in Season 8, has dealt with some difficulties from her own cast mates, telling The List of her casting, "There were definitely the challenges of getting my voice heard — people listening to my opinions and things like that. It was definitely challenging in the beginning." Sajja revealed on Instagram that her home was burglarized in December 2021, and she later placed the blame for the burglary on co-star Toya Bush-Harris, something that Bush-Harris has denied (via ET). Of course, fans don't forget, and emotions were high during BravoCon 2022.
Audience members booed Anila Sajja
It was the incident surrounding the burglary of Anila Sajja's home that got the audience fired up, according to a reporter from The List. When the host of the panel Paging All Married to Medicine Fans asked the panelists what moments they weren't proud of from Season 9, Sajja said of Toya Bush-Harris, who was also a panelist, "I wasn't proud of people thinking that I accused Toya of robbing my house ... I never accused you ... I was grasping at straws."
After fellow panelist Quad Webb fired back at Sajja, saying that she "would tell anybody with a pair of ears that [she] thought Toya had something to do with it," Sajja attempted an apology but continued to justify her belief that Bush-Harris had been involved in the home burglary. In an earlier interview with Page Six, Sajja denied that the burglary had been staged and also apologized then for bringing Bush-Harris into the matter.
As Bush-Harris requested an apology from Sajja during the BravoCon panel, the audience began to boo Sajja every time she spoke. It is unclear if Sajja later apologized, but the audience certainly made it clear where they stood.