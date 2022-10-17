BravoCon 2022: Married To Medicine's Anila Sajja Faces An Unruly Audience

BravoCon 2022 brought out the best — and worst — of some of Bravo's biggest stars, and that appears to have been the case for Anila Sajja from the network's series "Married to Medicine." Unfortunately, it sounds as though it wasn't just the television stars who stirred up some controversy: it was actually the audience of one of the convention's panels that might have gotten a little bit out of hand.

Sajja, who joined "Married to Medicine" in Season 8, has dealt with some difficulties from her own cast mates, telling The List of her casting, "There were definitely the challenges of getting my voice heard — people listening to my opinions and things like that. It was definitely challenging in the beginning." Sajja revealed on Instagram that her home was burglarized in December 2021, and she later placed the blame for the burglary on co-star Toya Bush-Harris, something that Bush-Harris has denied (via ET). Of course, fans don't forget, and emotions were high during BravoCon 2022.