BravoCon 2022: Behind-The-Scenes Secrets About Christian Siriano Are Revealed

While pulling back the curtain on the long-running fashion design competition series "Project Runway," one panel at BravoCon 2022 got into some behind-the-scenes secrets about Season 4 winner Christian Siriano. Apart from having built his career as a fashion designer, Siriano replaced judge Tim Gunn on the series in 2019, according to Vulture. He also hosted the "Project Runway of Their World" panel at BravoCon alongside judge Elaine Welteroth, making these comments about him — rather than the many other panelists from the series — that much more entertaining (and possibly a bit awkward).

According to a reporter from The List, Siriano isn't necessarily the same person viewers see on television when the cameras aren't rolling. With his numerous quirky catchphrases chronicled by Oprah.com from his time on Season 4 — including some words, such as "vacay," which have entered a wider vernacular since that time — it's admittedly hard to imagine that Siriano might come across in a different way in real life.

As a former "Project Runway" contestant himself, though, there's no doubt that Siriano knows more about the series than most people. He has the unique position of having seen both sides of the competition, and based on his response to one question during the BravoCon panel, this seems to have carried over into his involvement on the show since his win. In fact, Welteroth, Siriano's panel co-host, was more than happy to go into greater detail about what fans don't get to see on "Project Runway" when it comes to Siriano.