Camille Kostek Has Hot Take On Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady's Marital Woes
Alarm bells rang out everywhere on October 4 when it was reported that both football legend Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen had hired divorce attorneys. "I don't think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be," a source told Page Six.
Rumors first started swirling around the couple after Brady made the controversial choice to pick the pigskin back up after enjoying a measly 40 days in retirement. Still, Bündchen appeared to be at peace with her hubby's decision. "Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Bündchen told Elle magazine in September. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."
But now, following the most recent development, model and fellow WAG Camille Kostek is speaking out and giving her own take on Bündchen and Brady's marital woes...
Camille Kostek believes Gisele Bündchen can work it out
Model, actor, and television host Camille Kostek is rooting for Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen.
According to E! News, when asked whether or not she believed the spouses could work out their issues, the longtime girlfriend of footballer (and twice retired) Rob Gronkowski replied with a resounding "Yes." She added, "I love Tom and Gisele so much." And perhaps there's no one else more suited to weigh in.
As you may recall, Brady and Gronkowski played football together with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and both have been guilty of dipping in and out of the retirement pool. While speaking with Sports Illustrated in July 2022, Kostek even expressed doubts that Gronkowski's second retirement would be his last. "I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn't feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he'll come back again," Kostek confessed. "I feel like him and Tom are just having fun like, 'Retired, not retired, retired, not retired,'" she joked. As the old saying goes, "Birds of a feather flock together."