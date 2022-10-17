Camille Kostek Has Hot Take On Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady's Marital Woes

Alarm bells rang out everywhere on October 4 when it was reported that both football legend Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen had hired divorce attorneys. "I don't think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be," a source told Page Six.

Rumors first started swirling around the couple after Brady made the controversial choice to pick the pigskin back up after enjoying a measly 40 days in retirement. Still, Bündchen appeared to be at peace with her hubby's decision. "Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Bündchen told Elle magazine in September. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

But now, following the most recent development, model and fellow WAG Camille Kostek is speaking out and giving her own take on Bündchen and Brady's marital woes...