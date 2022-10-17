James Corden Reportedly Gets Banned From One Of NYC's Top Restaurants

James Corden is someone known for making people laugh on late-night television. Yet, Corden's shady side has also seen the light of day more than once, as there is more than just a handful of celebs who can't stand him. Reportedly, he was warned to stay away from the British series, "Hollyoaks," per The Guardian, for some of the things he's said and has offended an entire English town of Sidcup by calling it the "armpit of England," as detailed by Express. If that weren't enough, British chart-topper Lily Allen confessed in 2017 that she felt super uncomfortable while Corden was hitting on her during an interview back in 2008. She tweeted, "No, I wasn't horny for James Cordon either. He came on to me in front of a studio audience; if I'd have shut him down, I would have been labeled cold or up myself or snobbish."

That said, Corden is making headlines for his behavior again, but this time it has nothing to do with soap opera spats, offending British towns, or inappropriate behavior with pop stars. Instead, Corden is getting a lot of heat for how he's been conducting himself at restaurants.