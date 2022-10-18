The Tragic Death Of Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard

Former NFL player Antonio Dennard died tragically at just 32 years old on October 16, according to 69 News. Dennard, who previously played for the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the New York Giants, was pronounced dead after being shot in Berks County, Pennsylvania. It's unclear if there was a motive behind the shooting that occurred outside of the Legends Bar and Restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, near Reading. Dennard's death was ruled a homicide, and an autopsy is set to take place on October 18 to determine an official cause of death, per Vibe.

A suspect has not been caught, and an investigation regarding Dennard's death has been ongoing. According to a press release, obtained by the Daily Mail, Dennard was "pronounced deceased at 3:15am on October 16, 2022 at Reading Health Medical Center after being admitted to the Emergency Department for a gunshot wound to the torso." The press release continues to explain that "the Coroner's Office is conducting a death investigation into the cause and manner of death."

Now, former teammates, loved ones, and fans are mourning the tragic loss of Antonio Dennard.