Jana Kramer Claims Mike Caussin Cheated On Her With A Stunning Amount Of Women

This article features descriptions of sex addiction.

"One Tree Hill" actress and country music singer Jana Kramer has shared more details about her ex-husband Mike Caussin's infidelity, and it sounds as though it was more extensive than many believed. Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in 2021 partly because of his infidelity, and the couple's divorce was finalized later that year (via People).

Following her divorce from Caussin, Kramer has continued to express how Caussin's behavior during their marriage affected her. During an episode of her podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer," she commented on singer Adam Levine's apology for being unfaithful to his wife, Behati Prinsloo. Kramer shared, "I am over the stuff that happened [to me], but it's still very triggering when something comes up" (via Us Weekly).

Now, Kramer will be appearing as a guest on the Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk," and the claims she shares on the show are pretty stunning.