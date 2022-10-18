Savannah And Lindsie Chrisley Criticize Dad Todd's Part In Family Estrangement
When "Chrisley Knows Best" premiered in 2014, the show featured famed real estate developer Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie, along with his five children, Kyle, Lindsie, Savannah, Chase, and Grayson. However, the seemingly happy reality television family had a falling out in 2017, resulting in Lindsie quitting the popular show. According to Radar Online, Lindsie (Todd's eldest daughter from a previous relationship) was unhappy with the inclusion of her failed marriage to Will Campbell on the family's show. "Todd used Lindsie's heartache for a storyline, and he did not care, either way, how she felt about it," an insider claimed. "He did what he wanted to do, and in the end, it ruined his relationship with his daughter."
And while Lindsie has not returned to the unscripted series, she has reconciled with her father. In a July 2022 episode of her podcast, "The Southern Tea," Lindsie revealed that she mended her relationship with Todd after deciding to end her marriage. Now, Lindsie is further elaborating on her estrangement from her family and criticizing her father for his role in the messy quarrel.
Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley blame their dad
On October 13, Lindsie Chrisley and her sister, Savannah, sat down with Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley to discuss their family rift. During the conversation, Todd emphasized that he was grateful for the family's estrangement and admitted that he was once an overbearing dad. "I didn't know how to function without talking to y'all every day of my life, 100 times a day, knowing every move you were making," he shared on his "Chrisley Confessions" podcast.
Now, Savannah and Lindsie are having a separate conversation about the family's estrangement and placing some of the blame on their father. "I do feel like that by the time I moved out to go to college, truly I did feel like I was the favorite child. And then a shift changed," Lindsie said during an appearance on "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley." Lindsie went on to explain that upon returning home from college, she felt ostracized by her family. "None of that matters to me now anymore at 33 because I know who I am," she added. "So it doesn't mean if he, and by 'he' I mean Todd Chrisley ... is fiddle-farting around with you."
Savannah did not dispute her sister's claims, but she did provide a bit of context for Todd's previous actions. "It was a different time, how dad grew up, emotions weren't important," Savannah said, emphasizing that Todd had recently worked to correct his parenting style.