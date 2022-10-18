Savannah And Lindsie Chrisley Criticize Dad Todd's Part In Family Estrangement

On October 13, Lindsie Chrisley and her sister, Savannah, sat down with Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley to discuss their family rift. During the conversation, Todd emphasized that he was grateful for the family's estrangement and admitted that he was once an overbearing dad. "I didn't know how to function without talking to y'all every day of my life, 100 times a day, knowing every move you were making," he shared on his "Chrisley Confessions" podcast.

Now, Savannah and Lindsie are having a separate conversation about the family's estrangement and placing some of the blame on their father. "I do feel like that by the time I moved out to go to college, truly I did feel like I was the favorite child. And then a shift changed," Lindsie said during an appearance on "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley." Lindsie went on to explain that upon returning home from college, she felt ostracized by her family. "None of that matters to me now anymore at 33 because I know who I am," she added. "So it doesn't mean if he, and by 'he' I mean Todd Chrisley ... is fiddle-farting around with you."

Savannah did not dispute her sister's claims, but she did provide a bit of context for Todd's previous actions. "It was a different time, how dad grew up, emotions weren't important," Savannah said, emphasizing that Todd had recently worked to correct his parenting style.