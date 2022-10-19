Bubba Wallace Is In Serious Hot Water With NASCAR

After the third round of the NASCAR playoffs, Bubba Wallace got into a physical altercation with another racer, Kyle Larson, following a crash that occurred on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to ESPN. Larson and Wallace got into each other's way during the race which caused some serious tension on the track. Wallace seemed to retaliate by wrecking Larson's vehicle purposefully, which is now being investigated by NASCAR.

Once the race ended, it became evident that Wallace was angry and blamed his loss on Larson's interference on the track. He immediately exited his vehicle and began screaming at Larson. Although Larson tried to steer clear of an altercation, Wallace shoved the driver several times before the spat was broken up, according to CBS News.

Following the incident, Wallace addressed his actions on social media. "I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car," Wallace wrote via Instagram. "Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this." Although Wallace took responsibility for his behavior and publicly apologized, it may have not been enough to save him from some serious consequences.