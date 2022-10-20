The Costume Simone Biles Doesn't Want To See On Halloween

Many people first learned about cannibal serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer from song lyrics. In Katy Perry's "Dark Horse," Juicy J raps, "She eat your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer," and Kesha sings, "Be too sweet, and you'll be a goner, I'll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer" in her song "Cannibal." However, the recent series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" has been added to the list of Netflix documentaries for true crime junkies, and his chilling story has gained more popularity.

The Ryan Murphy-directed docuseries has garnered 299.84 million viewing hours during its second week on the streaming platform, per Deadline, surpassing popular shows like "Ozark," "13 Reasons Why," and "Bridgerton." It also became the second most-watched English-language series in a week, just behind "Stranger Things 4."

Despite its popularity, controversy has surrounded the show. According to Time, the sister of one of the victims claimed the show never contacted her or their family for consent to use the victim's story. Additionally, people weren't thrilled when Netflix put the docuseries in the LGBTQ category. Although Dahmer's victims were male, many viewers pointed out that the shows and movies in the category mainly had lighthearted and celebratory themes, which this series obviously doesn't. Now, because of the story's popularity, many people want to dress up as Dahmer for Halloween, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles isn't having it.