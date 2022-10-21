Kanye West Gets Dropped By Major Collaborator Amid Ongoing Controversies

Kanye "Ye" West is back at it again, however, this time his fashion partners are making it clear they do not condone his behavior. The "Stronger" rapper made national headlines earlier this month after he was pictured sporting a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt at his Yeezy fashion show. Despite the backlash that ensued online, the media mogul doubled down on his decision behind the design. "I do certain things from a feeling," he said during an interview on "Tucker Carson Tonight." He added, "I just channel the energy, it just feels right. It's using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance."

In addition to wearing the controversial shirt, Ye became the topic of conversation, once again, after he made several antisemitic comments during an appearance on "Drink Champs." The fashion icon believes Jewish people are "[owning] the Black voice" by "being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney," (via Billboard).

While Ye has always been one to speak his mind, his latest remarks have landed him in some seriously hot water, and many of his collaborators are officially pulling the plug on their partnerships.