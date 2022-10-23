Pro-Golfer Aaron Cockerill's Wife May Have Saved His Job

Professional golfer Aaron Cockerill now has another reason to love his wife, Chelsea Cockerill. The Canadian athlete has had an eventful season, but has miraculously thrived considering his lack of professional training. According to Tennis World USA, Aaron taught himself to golf at the age of 15. "I never paid him a teacher, I couldn't afford it," his mother Kate said.

Aaron went on to serve as team captain at his high school, where he won four zone championships and was named Manitoba Golfer of the Year, per his collegiate profile. After high school, he enrolled at the University of Idaho and joined their men's golf team.

Aaron is now a professional golfer and has since married his college sweetheart. In 2021, the longtime beaus took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in a beautiful autumn wedding ceremony. Now, Chelsea has proven her devotion to Aaron in an even bigger way.