Cardi B And Madonna Make Nice After Online War Of Words

Madonna's iconic sex book, titled "S.E.X.," celebrated its 30th anniversary and the Queen of Pop herself decided to honor the milestone on her Instagram Story (via Variety) on October 23.

"30 years ago, I published a book called 'S.E.X.' In addition to photos of me naked, there were photos of men kissing men, woman kissing woman, and me kissing everyone," she wrote. Madonna explained that she faced a lot of scrutiny at the time of its release. SPIN magazine, in particular, gave the book a negative review, claiming "S.E.X." was a "con job" and a "rip-off." On the other hand, Madonna insisted that her book has since opened the doors for a whole wave of pop culture figures, writing, "Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball." Madonna added, "You're welcome b****es," with the clown emoji. However, Cardi B didn't deny the impact of Madonna's book but wasn't pleased with Madonna's choice of emoji and shared her disappointment in a now-deleted tweet. "I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times 'cause I grew up listening to her ... she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth," she wrote.

Cardi was so frustrated with Madonna that the "Holiday" singer contacted the rapper to settle everything.