Cardi B And Madonna Make Nice After Online War Of Words
Madonna's iconic sex book, titled "S.E.X.," celebrated its 30th anniversary and the Queen of Pop herself decided to honor the milestone on her Instagram Story (via Variety) on October 23.
"30 years ago, I published a book called 'S.E.X.' In addition to photos of me naked, there were photos of men kissing men, woman kissing woman, and me kissing everyone," she wrote. Madonna explained that she faced a lot of scrutiny at the time of its release. SPIN magazine, in particular, gave the book a negative review, claiming "S.E.X." was a "con job" and a "rip-off." On the other hand, Madonna insisted that her book has since opened the doors for a whole wave of pop culture figures, writing, "Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball." Madonna added, "You're welcome b****es," with the clown emoji. However, Cardi B didn't deny the impact of Madonna's book but wasn't pleased with Madonna's choice of emoji and shared her disappointment in a now-deleted tweet. "I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times 'cause I grew up listening to her ... she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth," she wrote.
Cardi was so frustrated with Madonna that the "Holiday" singer contacted the rapper to settle everything.
Madonna always will love Cardi B
Word got out to Madonna that Cardi B wasn't happy with her choice of emoji. Instead of the pair starting a feud, both women did the mature thing and settled everything by speaking to one another. Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee shared in a tweet that he was on a joint phone call with the two stars, writing, "Listening to both women share their perspective on the communication going on has broadened their love for each other." Nearly an hour later, Cardi took to Twitter and informed her followers that everything was all good between her and Madonna. "I talked to Madonna ... It was beautiful ... Have a great day and drive safely, yallll," she wrote. Madonna shared the love back, tweeting, "I love you @iamcardib !! Always have and always will."
This isn't the first time Cardi and Madonna have communicated with one another. At Madonna's annual Oscars afterparty in 2018, Cardi served as one of her performers. As seen in an Instagram post, the pair posed for photos on the night with Kim Kardashian. That's not all, however. Cardi even called the pop icon her idol and was over the moon by their first meeting. "I met my real-life IDOL, Madonna," she wrote on Instagram (via Fader). "The best part about it is she was everything I thought she would be a liberal kick-ass feminist b****."