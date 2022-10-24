Who Is IIia Malinin, The Record-Breaking Teenage Figure Skater?

Move over triple axel champ Tonya Harding. Four and a half turns is the new charm in figure skating!

American teenage figure skater Ilia Malinin made headlines and history on October 22 when he landed the second-ever quadruple axel at Skate America, an international figure skating competition. (Side note: he was also the first to land a quadruple axel only one month prior at the US International Figure Skating Classic. Talk about really outdoing yourself.) "This morning I wasn't really sure if I would attempt it or not," Malinin confessed to NBC Sports about the record-breaking feat. "But I think that it came over my mind that everyone's watching, I have to go for this and I went for it and I landed it. I'm still in shock," he revealed. "The whole building was screaming for at least a couple of seconds after that, I didn't even know if the music was still playing."

But aside from being a figure skating prodigy many still want to know more about Malinin...