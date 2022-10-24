Fans Are Absolutely Fuming Over Brad Pitt's Grand Prix Behavior

Brad Pitt got social media-shamed by royal reporter Omid Scobie and others for his treatment of Martin Brundle, a Sky F1 reporter and former F1 driver, who has earned a reputation for awkwardly interviewing celebrities during his grid walks. At the 2021 U.S. Grand Prix, rapper Megan Thee Stallion turned down Brundle's request for a freestyle rap about racing before he got shooed away by her security team, per Jalopnik.

But because Pitt has been immersing himself in their sport so fully, some racing fans expected him to make a little time for the commentator. The actor was filmed brushing right past an eager Brundle, who managed to lob one question at the star about his F1 movie before he raced away. (All Pitt would say was that it's "top secret.") Brundle was unfazed watching Pitt and his entourage disappear in the distance as he quipped, "Obviously, they're known as 'Pitt stops' if they don't want you to talk to Brad Pitt."

F1 fans were outraged on Brundle's behalf, with one person tweeting, "Lost some respect there for Brad Pitt. He obviously dont know much about F1 if he dont know Martin Brundle smh." Another wrote, "Well. This will be one movie I'm not going to." But Pitt's co-producer does not make time for Brundle, either. "Lewis [Hamilton] used to talk to me a lot and then stopped," the commentator told British GQ days before the Pitt brush-off.