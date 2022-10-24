Fans Are Absolutely Fuming Over Brad Pitt's Grand Prix Behavior
Brad Pitt is bringing the high-octane world of Formula 1 Racing to Hollywood. Through his Plan B production company, the "Bullet Train" star is co-producing a film about a former F1 driver who returns to the racetrack to help a newcomer pursue glory. Pitt decided to put himself in the driver's seat by starring in the movie, according to Deadline, so, when you're going to be playing a competitor in a sport with passionate fans all around the globe who will be closely scrutinizing your every move, you better do your research.
Pitt already has someone on his team who can help him learn all the lingo, track traditions, and racing protocol: his fellow producer, Formula 1 champ Lewis Hamilton. Pitt also headed to Austin, Texas, to attend the U.S. Grand Prix on October 22, where he was spied speaking to racing industry heavyweights, including Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One Group, according to Fox News. Domenicali told Motorsport.com that he has all F1 racing teams collaborating with the untitled film's production crew, and parts of the movie will actually be filmed during race weekends. This will give Pitt plenty of time to make amends with a Formula 1 racing legend whom he seemingly snubbed at the U.S. Grand Prix — perhaps by offering him an apologetic cameo?
Brad Pitt angered fans by racing past Martin Brundle
Brad Pitt making a movie about F1 but not knowing who the voice of the sport Martin Brundle is🫠 pic.twitter.com/Xh3E28xTa8— Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 23, 2022
Brad Pitt got social media-shamed by royal reporter Omid Scobie and others for his treatment of Martin Brundle, a Sky F1 reporter and former F1 driver, who has earned a reputation for awkwardly interviewing celebrities during his grid walks. At the 2021 U.S. Grand Prix, rapper Megan Thee Stallion turned down Brundle's request for a freestyle rap about racing before he got shooed away by her security team, per Jalopnik.
But because Pitt has been immersing himself in their sport so fully, some racing fans expected him to make a little time for the commentator. The actor was filmed brushing right past an eager Brundle, who managed to lob one question at the star about his F1 movie before he raced away. (All Pitt would say was that it's "top secret.") Brundle was unfazed watching Pitt and his entourage disappear in the distance as he quipped, "Obviously, they're known as 'Pitt stops' if they don't want you to talk to Brad Pitt."
F1 fans were outraged on Brundle's behalf, with one person tweeting, "Lost some respect there for Brad Pitt. He obviously dont know much about F1 if he dont know Martin Brundle smh." Another wrote, "Well. This will be one movie I'm not going to." But Pitt's co-producer does not make time for Brundle, either. "Lewis [Hamilton] used to talk to me a lot and then stopped," the commentator told British GQ days before the Pitt brush-off.