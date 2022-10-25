Martha Stewart Gives Her Unfiltered Opinion On Dating Pete Davidson

It is almost as impossible to predict what Martha Stewart is going to say next as it is to predict who is going to be Pete Davidson's next girlfriend. So the idea that Stewart — the home lifestyle guru who is famously best friends with Snoop Dogg — could be the next woman to catch Davidson's fancy is not even the wildest Davidson fan ship out there. Sure, the age difference is significant, but both are hot adults. (And anyway, if the genders were reversed, nobody would say a thing.)

Stewart has been unattached for many years, so somebody had to ask her if she'd be open to dating the original target of the phrase BDE. Luckily for that, and all potentially awkward questions, we have Drew Barrymore. On her talk show, the former child star quizzed Stewart on some of her relationship red, yellow, and green flags, and when it came to the former "SNL" comedian, Stewart did not hold back.