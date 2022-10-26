Who Is Your Favorite Actor That Got Their Start On Reality TV? - Exclusive Survey

Transitioning from reality TV to acting is no easy feat. Sometimes fans get so used to seeing the so-called reality of certain celebs that it's difficult for viewers to suspend their disbelief and view the stars as the characters they're playing. Then there's always a chance that a reality star's acting won't seem up to par alongside that of polished professionals. Kourtney Kardashian's movie debut in "He's All That" was somewhat unique in that she was sharing the screen with another first-timer, TikTok star Addison Rae. But this didn't help soften the social media reviews of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's performance. One Twitter critic opined, "Kourtney Kardashian had the emotion of a long-dead corpse." Ouch.

There are also reality stars who give acting a shot and realize that it's simply not for them. But to be fair, Kelly Clarkson had a strong inkling that she wouldn't love filming "From Justin to Kelly" after winning "American Idol." The talk show host recalled to the Los Angeles Times, "I cried. I talked to many lawyers and could not get out of the movie." But then there are stars like Clarkson's fellow "American Idol" alum Jennifer Hudson, who seamlessly transitioned to acting. After finishing 7th on the show, she went on to star in movies including "Dreamgirls" and "The Secret Life of Bees," and she even became an EGOT winner, per GoldDerby. It's these success stories that Nicki Swift was interested in for a new readers' poll.