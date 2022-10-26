Ariana Grande's Wicked Makeover Is A Hit With Fans

When people hear the name Ariana Grande, they usually think of her incredible voice and her signature high ponytail. In November 2020, the singer's hairstylist Josh Liu told Vogue UK that his client's famous hairstyle is "flirty, girly, and sexy." He also mentioned that it's an easy and "low maintenance" style that shows off the face since the hair is up and out of the way, which probably makes it easier for the singer to perform and dance on stage.

Hair stylist Chris Appleton elaborated how the way the ponytail is styled can change the aimed personality. "With ponytails, it's all about the placement," he told PopSugar. "The higher you go, the fiercer it looks. The lower you go, the more professional or serious it looks."

The "Dangerous Woman" singer has also experimented with different hair colors in the past. In November 2015, she shocked her fans with a platinum blonde look for her song "Focus." "I actually was sitting opposite my Nonna and I was like, 'Nonna, I love your white hair, it's so beautiful,'" she told Entertainment Tonight. She mentioned that she thought she would "rock" blonde hair, and it seems that people are now agreeing with that after Ari's latest transformation.