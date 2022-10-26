Jennifer Garner Makes Sure Everyone Knows She's More Than Just The Nice Girl In Hollywood

Jennifer Garner is setting the record straight on being the "nice girl" in Hollywood. Garner is not only an actor, but also the mother of three children, who she co-parents with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. Garner and Affleck went through a tumultuous divorce after Affleck struggled with alcoholism and reportedly cheated on Garner with their nanny, according to Entertainment Tonight. Despite everything Affleck put Garner through, she has always supported him and spoken highly of her ex.

After their decision to divorce, she told Vanity Fair, "He's the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous." In terms of regrets, she told the outlet, "I didn't marry a movie star; I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again." The pair still maintains a strong friendship and has continued to maturely co-parent their three children over the years. This, of course, may be difficult for some to understand due to the couple's complicated past.

And although many are quick to make assumptions about the Hollywood star's unwavering kindness, she finally opened up about how she really feels about being labeled "nice."