The Young And The Restless' Courtney Hope Speaks Out On Life After Her Quickie Divorce

Courtney Hope has been a mainstay on daytime television since her debut as Sally Spectra on "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2017. Her character went through a series of personal and professional hurdles during her time in Los Angeles. After Sally faked a fatal disease, she exhausted all her options and left for Genoa City, sending Hope to "The Young and the Restless." Per Soap Central, Hope's been at the forefront of major storylines since joining the cast of "Y&R," with Sally recently embroiled in a love triangle between brothers Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow).

In another crossover of sorts, Hope became involved with "General Hospital" actor Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos). The soap opera stars met at a party in 2016, dating until the announcement of their engagement on Valentine's Day last year (via Soaps). After being engaged for only eight months, the duo tied the knot in a steampunk-themed ceremony in October 2021.

According to People, however, only two months after the ceremony, news broke that Hope and Duell had split. In fact, it was revealed that not only were they ending their relationship, but they weren't legally married at all, as no official paperwork was ever signed. The former couple has remained tight-lipped on the details of their uncoupling, but nearly a year later, Hope has finally opened up about the situation.