Dolly Parton's Career Announcement Is Sure To Disappoint Fans Of Her Live Music
Dolly Parton has some big news and some of her fans may not be too happy about it. The legendary country singer released her first album, "Hello, I'm Dolly," in 1967 and completely took the genre by storm. Parton is widely known for her chart-topping hits "Here You Come Again," "Jolene," and "9 to 5" to name a few, per Billboard. It's been over five decades and the "Downtown" singer is showing no signs of retiring any time soon.
In March, Parton released a novel she co-wrote with James Patterson titled "Run, Rose, Run" and to accompany her book she also released an album under the same name, according to Newsweek. "You can listen to the album and know what the book is about," the singer said in an interview on her official site. "And if you read the book and listen to the songs, you really completely know what it's all about and kinda link them," she continued. "It's kind of a little fun thing all on it's own, something different."
While it's no surprise "Run, Rose, Run" was a hit on the music charts, Parton has announced she will be making a major career adjustment going forward.
Dolly Parton is done with touring
Dolly Parton revealed she is done with one thing in her career: touring. During an interview with Pollstar, the "Real Love" singer announced she has no desire for it anymore but will still be doing live shows from time to time. "I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore," she told the outlet. "I've done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy."
While many artists sometimes spend an entire year going around the world touring, Parton admitted she would like to be close to her husband and would rather now be gone for weeks. "I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans," she continued.
According to her official site, the last time the singer toured was in 2016 when she kicked off her "Pure & Simple Tour" which included 60 shows in the United States and Canada. It's also Parton's "largest North American tour in over 25 years."