The Struggle Florence Pugh Faced Early In Her Career

Before Florence Pugh got the opportunity to exact her vengeance on the patriarchy as the villainous Katherine in "Lady Macbeth," she headed to Hollywood to try her luck during pilot season and was cast as a pop star in a series titled "Studio City." She couldn't believe her luck — but things started falling apart when she discovered how mercilessly superficial Hollywood can be. "All the things that they were trying to change about me — whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows — that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in," Pugh told The Telegraph.

In an interview with Vogue, Pugh confessed that she felt relief when the pilot didn't get picked up, but the experience left her questioning whether she wanted to work in Hollywood. She credited "Lady Macbeth" with renewing her faith in the film industry.

But, just like Katherine, she's had to develop a thick skin. When Pugh clapped back at critics of her decision to wear a pink tulle dress with a sheer bodice and nothing underneath it, her response could have been directed at those "Studio City" execs. She wrote on Instagram, "It has always been my mission in this industry to say 'f*** it and f*** that' whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what's hot or sexually attractive."