Carson Daly Makes It Clear How He Feels About Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice

Blake Shelton is leaving "The Voice," after being a coach on the show since its 2011 premiere. Shelton is the last member of the show's original coaching panel — which included Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green — to make his exit from the singing competition. Levine had the second-longest run of the show's original crew but left "The Voice" for good in 2019 after 16 seasons. Aguilera made her final exit in 2018, telling Billboard that she often felt "suffocated and restricted" by her role on the reality series. Similarly, Green announced his departure after Season 5 because it "quickly became a job," according to Us Weekly.

On October 11, Shelton revealed that he would also be leaving the beloved show. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," he wrote on Instagram. "The show has changed my life in every way for the better."

Now, Carson Daly is sharing his thoughts on his friend's retirement from "The Voice," and is not holding back his feelings.