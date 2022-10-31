Carson Daly Makes It Clear How He Feels About Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice
Blake Shelton is leaving "The Voice," after being a coach on the show since its 2011 premiere. Shelton is the last member of the show's original coaching panel — which included Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green — to make his exit from the singing competition. Levine had the second-longest run of the show's original crew but left "The Voice" for good in 2019 after 16 seasons. Aguilera made her final exit in 2018, telling Billboard that she often felt "suffocated and restricted" by her role on the reality series. Similarly, Green announced his departure after Season 5 because it "quickly became a job," according to Us Weekly.
On October 11, Shelton revealed that he would also be leaving the beloved show. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," he wrote on Instagram. "The show has changed my life in every way for the better."
Now, Carson Daly is sharing his thoughts on his friend's retirement from "The Voice," and is not holding back his feelings.
Carson Daly is bummed that Blake Shelton is leaving
Following Blake Shelton's announcement that he was stepping away from "The Voice" after 12 years as a coach on the popular show, fans took to social media to express their sadness. "Well there goes the Voice. It won't make it two season after Blake leaves," one person commented. While another wrote, "Will never be the same without you!" Now, the show's host, Carson Daly, is speaking out and is getting candid about how it feels to have his close friend leave the singing competition.
Daly spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Shelton's exit, and the TV personality admitted he was "bummed" by the country singer's decision. "I hate it," Daly exclaimed. "He and I obviously developed a great friendship at The Voice. I'm bummed, but I get it." Daly further gushes over his friendship with Shelton, exclaiming that the show "won't be the same" without Shelton. He went on to joke that he would no longer have a pal to eat lunch with and hilariously suggested that he would purchase a cardboard cutout of his friend to fill the void.
And while Daly has never served as one of the singing coaches on the show, he has been a part of the team as the host of "The Voice" since it premiered in 2011.