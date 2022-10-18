Carson Daly Announces Positive Health Update After Long Today Show Absence

Carson Daly has been a fixture on NBC for years. He hosts "The Voice," the NBC New Years' special, and his role as a social reporter for the "Today" show. Recently though, it's been hard to catch a glimpse of Daly as he's been recovering from extensive surgery. In August, Daly decided to briefly step away from his role on the "Today" show to undergo a spinal fusion procedure.

"(I was) totally deteriorating physically," Daly explained in an email to "Today" producers. "For me, I've have always believed that surgery would be only a last resort after I exhausted all other forms of pain relief methods and lower back healing techniques," he continued. "Simply put, after 20 years, I tried literally everything." Daly hurt his back in 1997 in a snowmobile accident while working with MTV. Since then, he has been plagued with excruciating lower back pain that has worsened over the years. The chronic pain has affected every part of Daly's life, from work to how he sleeps at night.

So, in September, Daly got an Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF) procedure and took time off work to focus entirely on recovery. Over a month later, Daly returned to "Today" with some exciting updates about his health.