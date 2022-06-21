The Real Reason Carson Daly Still Sometimes Sleeps In A Separate Bed From His Wife

Former "TRL" host Carson Daly has been very open about the various health and wellness issues he has faced over the years. In June, he revealed that he'd had a medical procedure to treat an old back injury that not only significantly impacted his quality of life but how he spent time with his family. The popular host shared how he was injured, per Today, "At the end of one of the days of shooting, I was on a snowmobile ... and we got into, like, an accident." He added that after regaining consciousness, he had minimal feeling in his legs. Even though his diagnosis of a T12 compression fracture was "actually not that bad," the back pain increased as the years went by.

"Today" co-host Daly is a dedicated family man. He and his wife, Siri Pinter, share four kids. Sometimes, the family gets active by going for hikes and enjoying the outdoors, via his Instagram. However, the back pain became an increasing problem and "affected my interaction with my family." Daly tried a new, less invasive procedure earlier this year in a bid to decrease his pain. After his hospitalization, he returned to the show and revealed, "I feel actually better." Hopefully, the procedure improves his interaction with his loved ones as well. Daly, who once admitted that he's afraid of loving his kids "too much," is always thinking of his family and their well-being. In fact, it's why he sleeps in a separate bed from his wife.