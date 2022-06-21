The Real Reason Carson Daly Still Sometimes Sleeps In A Separate Bed From His Wife
Former "TRL" host Carson Daly has been very open about the various health and wellness issues he has faced over the years. In June, he revealed that he'd had a medical procedure to treat an old back injury that not only significantly impacted his quality of life but how he spent time with his family. The popular host shared how he was injured, per Today, "At the end of one of the days of shooting, I was on a snowmobile ... and we got into, like, an accident." He added that after regaining consciousness, he had minimal feeling in his legs. Even though his diagnosis of a T12 compression fracture was "actually not that bad," the back pain increased as the years went by.
"Today" co-host Daly is a dedicated family man. He and his wife, Siri Pinter, share four kids. Sometimes, the family gets active by going for hikes and enjoying the outdoors, via his Instagram. However, the back pain became an increasing problem and "affected my interaction with my family." Daly tried a new, less invasive procedure earlier this year in a bid to decrease his pain. After his hospitalization, he returned to the show and revealed, "I feel actually better." Hopefully, the procedure improves his interaction with his loved ones as well. Daly, who once admitted that he's afraid of loving his kids "too much," is always thinking of his family and their well-being. In fact, it's why he sleeps in a separate bed from his wife.
Carson Daly and Siri Pinter choose sleep over convention
In March 2020, Carson Daly and his wife Siri Pinter welcomed their youngest daughter, Goldie, into their family, per Instagram. He also told People how he and Pinter had started sleeping in separate beds while she was pregnant. Daly said that his "sleep divorce" was "the best thing for all of us." He explained how they decided to try a different sleeping arrangement. "[I]t just wasn't really working when she was in her third trimester, and I also have sleep apnea," he shared. "She couldn't get comfortable, so we were like ... kicking each other and just not sleeping." They then agreed to try sleeping separately. Now, "The Voice" host has confirmed that he and his "Today" food contributor wife have continued the arrangement.
Recently, the hosts of the "Today" show discussed the merits of using a Scandinavian sleep method to catch some shut-eye. "You have your own comforters or duvets," Daly said, per Today, before revealing that some sleep studies "found that sleeping with the same blanket can result in more interrupted sleep." He seemingly supported the idea "because you have independence." His colleagues appeared to be on the fence. He reminded the audience that he and Pinter sometimes slept separately. He added, "It's the best thing that ever happened to us. We both, admittedly, slept better apart." It seems as if Daly and Pinter have discovered what works for them, and getting their well-deserved rest.