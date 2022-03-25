The Real Reason Carson Daly Officiated Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding was a reality TV reunion thanks to "The Voice" host Carson Daly scoring a front-row seat at the event. Well, he actually wasn't sitting, considering that he was responsible for making sure Stefani and Shelton's vows went off without a hitch while the co-coaches were getting hitched on July 3, 2021.

While Daly scored the important role of officiant of their nuptials, some other uber-famous stars of "The Voice" didn't get an invite to the couple's Oklahoma wedding at all. An insider told Radar Shelton's frenemy and former competition, Adam Levine, was one of the couple's unlucky friends, as was Kelly Clarkson, who actually asked Shelton to officiate her own wedding in 2013. She told ET that Shelton was also supposed to sing at the event. However, this never happened; Clarkson later revealed that she and Brandon Blackstock had scrapped their initial plans and dialed down the size of their wedding ceremony significantly, per People.

In 2019, Clarkson told ET that she would be too "nervous" to officiate Shelton's wedding, and he revealed that he would never ask such a thing of her anyway. "I would want it to be a short ceremony, and if Kelly was doing it, [she would] ramble on for hours," he quipped. Still, some fans were likely left wondering why Clarkson wasn't invited at all and what it was about Daly that made Shelton and Stefani so determined to make him a part of their big day.