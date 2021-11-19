Blake Shelton Reveals Why Gwen Stefani's Wedding Vows Hit Him So Hard

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have gotten married in July but it's still all anyone wants to talk about. As previously reported by Page Six, the high-profile couple tied the knot at the chapel built at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma and celebrated their big day with an intimate ceremony.

"The Voice" host Carson Daly served as their wedding officiant and revealed to TODAY that Shelton wrote an original song for Stefani as his wedding vows. "Guitar comes in frame, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, he sings her a song while he's crying that he wrote specifically for her. [...] Not a dry eye in the house," he revealed. Titled "We Can Reach The Stars," Shelton decided to release the song earlier this month for fans to enjoy. "I'm really proud of #WeCanReachTheStars and I'm really honored to be with @gwenstefani. That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings... because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world," the country singer wrote on Instagram.

A lot has been discussed about Shelton's song for Stefani, but not too much has been said about his wife's vows for Shelton — until now.