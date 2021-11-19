Blake Shelton Reveals Why Gwen Stefani's Wedding Vows Hit Him So Hard
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have gotten married in July but it's still all anyone wants to talk about. As previously reported by Page Six, the high-profile couple tied the knot at the chapel built at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma and celebrated their big day with an intimate ceremony.
"The Voice" host Carson Daly served as their wedding officiant and revealed to TODAY that Shelton wrote an original song for Stefani as his wedding vows. "Guitar comes in frame, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, he sings her a song while he's crying that he wrote specifically for her. [...] Not a dry eye in the house," he revealed. Titled "We Can Reach The Stars," Shelton decided to release the song earlier this month for fans to enjoy. "I'm really proud of #WeCanReachTheStars and I'm really honored to be with @gwenstefani. That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings... because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world," the country singer wrote on Instagram.
A lot has been discussed about Shelton's song for Stefani, but not too much has been said about his wife's vows for Shelton — until now.
Blake Shelton said Gwen Stefani's vows 'slayed' him
During an exclusive interview with People, Blake Shelton gave fans an insight into Gwen Stefani's touching vows on their wedding day that blew him away. "She took that really hard, took it to heart and talked about it all the time," Shelton said. "She was like, 'Oh my God, I'm still working on it.'" However, when Stefani read her vows on their big day, he understood why it was so important for her to get it right.
"The thing that got to me was she spoke about my [late] brother and my dad as if she had known them almost," the "Nobody But You" hitmaker explained. "She didn't make it seem that way, but it felt that way as she was speaking about them. She said she wished they were there and what kind of men she thinks they must've been. Man, it hit me. Like, I couldn't believe how hard it hit me. I felt like at this point, I've kind of gotten calloused. I guess I'm not because that absolutely slayed me."
He continued: "It's hard to even remember what else she even said. I'll never forget that feeling." What an adorable speech!