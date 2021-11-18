Everything We Know About Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's Huge Upcoming Performance
Since becoming a couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have collaborated with each other on music and performed at a number of high-profile events together.
In 2017, Stefani released a festive album, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas." The record's title track featured the country singer and is slowly but surely becoming a modern-day Christmas classic. During Stefani's televised Christmas special, the duo performed the song in front of a live audience and with dancers. At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Stefani and Shelton were invited to the event to sing their double platinum-selling single "Nobody But You." Most recently, Shelton made a surprise appearance at his wife's final Las Vegas show, "Just A Girl," earlier this month. As seen in an Instagram upload shared to Stefani's page, the star-studded couple performed "Happy Anywhere" in front of a backdrop that was a montage of wholesome clips of them both. Stefani thanked her new husband for making it an "even more epic" experience.
During their 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet interview with E! News, they both agreed they probably won't ever make a full-length studio album together. But, that doesn't mean they won't continue to work alongside one another. In fact, the duo is scheduled to perform at a huge event in a matter of months.
Stefani and Shelton join forces for the Super Bowl
Good news for fans of both Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton: The pair will perform as part of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 11, 2022, which will take place during NFL Superbowl weekend, per Hello! Magazine. Joining the duo on the lineup will be country artist Mickey Guyton, while Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly will play the previous day. Miley Cyrus and Green Day will perform on the 12th, capping off the three-day event. The president of STAPLES Center Lee Zeidman relayed how "incredibly excited and honored" the venue is to host the talented artists.
This isn't the first time Stefani has been a part of the Super Bowl. In 2003, she performed at the halftime show as the frontwoman of No Doubt and sang a rendition of The Police's "Message In A Bottle" with Sting himself. Not to mention, Stefani and Shelton appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile. The February 2021 spot, in case you didn't see it, shows Adam Levine asking a newly single Stefani over the phone what she's looking for in a partner, but poor cell reception leads him to set her up with the opposite of what she asked for: Shelton.
Shelton joked to TODAY about the ad, "Every day, if I look at social media or wherever, there's always somebody commenting, going, 'Man, what the hell happened to this world where Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are a thing now. So we thought it'd be fun to have some fun with it."