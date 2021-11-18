Everything We Know About Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's Huge Upcoming Performance

Since becoming a couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have collaborated with each other on music and performed at a number of high-profile events together.

In 2017, Stefani released a festive album, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas." The record's title track featured the country singer and is slowly but surely becoming a modern-day Christmas classic. During Stefani's televised Christmas special, the duo performed the song in front of a live audience and with dancers. At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Stefani and Shelton were invited to the event to sing their double platinum-selling single "Nobody But You." Most recently, Shelton made a surprise appearance at his wife's final Las Vegas show, "Just A Girl," earlier this month. As seen in an Instagram upload shared to Stefani's page, the star-studded couple performed "Happy Anywhere" in front of a backdrop that was a montage of wholesome clips of them both. Stefani thanked her new husband for making it an "even more epic" experience.

During their 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet interview with E! News, they both agreed they probably won't ever make a full-length studio album together. But, that doesn't mean they won't continue to work alongside one another. In fact, the duo is scheduled to perform at a huge event in a matter of months.